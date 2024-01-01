50 Ugandan shillings to Nigerian nairas

Convert UGX to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 ugx
20.33 ngn

Ush1.000 UGX = ₦0.4066 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.350.78583.5411,515.651.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3711,004.570.912
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4510.84389.7311,627.961.478
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8621,122.331.019

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 UGX0,40659 NGN
5 UGX2,03296 NGN
10 UGX4,06592 NGN
20 UGX8,13184 NGN
50 UGX20,32960 NGN
100 UGX40,65920 NGN
250 UGX101,64800 NGN
500 UGX203,29600 NGN
1000 UGX406,59200 NGN
2000 UGX813,18400 NGN
5000 UGX2.032,96000 NGN
10000 UGX4.065,92000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ugandan Shilling
1 NGN2,45947 UGX
5 NGN12,29735 UGX
10 NGN24,59470 UGX
20 NGN49,18940 UGX
50 NGN122,97350 UGX
100 NGN245,94700 UGX
250 NGN614,86750 UGX
500 NGN1.229,73500 UGX
1000 NGN2.459,47000 UGX
2000 NGN4.918,94000 UGX
5000 NGN12.297,35000 UGX
10000 NGN24.594,70000 UGX