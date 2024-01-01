Convert UGX to MRU at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ugandan shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

1,000 ugx
10.53 mru

Ush1.000 UGX = UM0.01053 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0,01053 MRU
5 UGX0,05267 MRU
10 UGX0,10534 MRU
20 UGX0,21069 MRU
50 UGX0,52672 MRU
100 UGX1,05343 MRU
250 UGX2,63358 MRU
500 UGX5,26715 MRU
1000 UGX10,53430 MRU
2000 UGX21,06860 MRU
5000 UGX52,67150 MRU
10000 UGX105,34300 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU94,92830 UGX
5 MRU474,64150 UGX
10 MRU949,28300 UGX
20 MRU1.898,56600 UGX
50 MRU4.746,41500 UGX
100 MRU9.492,83000 UGX
250 MRU23.732,07500 UGX
500 MRU47.464,15000 UGX
1000 MRU94.928,30000 UGX
2000 MRU189.856,60000 UGX
5000 MRU474.641,50000 UGX
10000 MRU949.283,00000 UGX