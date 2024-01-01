5 Ugandan shillings to Lesotho lotis

Convert UGX to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 ugx
0.02 lsl

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.004958 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 UGX0,00496 LSL
5 UGX0,02479 LSL
10 UGX0,04958 LSL
20 UGX0,09917 LSL
50 UGX0,24792 LSL
100 UGX0,49585 LSL
250 UGX1,23962 LSL
500 UGX2,47925 LSL
1000 UGX4,95849 LSL
2000 UGX9,91698 LSL
5000 UGX24,79245 LSL
10000 UGX49,58490 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ugandan Shilling
1 LSL201,67400 UGX
5 LSL1.008,37000 UGX
10 LSL2.016,74000 UGX
20 LSL4.033,48000 UGX
50 LSL10.083,70000 UGX
100 LSL20.167,40000 UGX
250 LSL50.418,50000 UGX
500 LSL100.837,00000 UGX
1000 LSL201.674,00000 UGX
2000 LSL403.348,00000 UGX
5000 LSL1.008.370,00000 UGX
10000 LSL2.016.740,00000 UGX