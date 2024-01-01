Convert UGX to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Gambian dalasis

5 ugx
0.09 gmd

Ush1.000 UGX = D0.01819 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 UGX0,01819 GMD
5 UGX0,09094 GMD
10 UGX0,18188 GMD
20 UGX0,36376 GMD
50 UGX0,90941 GMD
100 UGX1,81882 GMD
250 UGX4,54705 GMD
500 UGX9,09410 GMD
1000 UGX18,18820 GMD
2000 UGX36,37640 GMD
5000 UGX90,94100 GMD
10000 UGX181,88200 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GMD54,98070 UGX
5 GMD274,90350 UGX
10 GMD549,80700 UGX
20 GMD1.099,61400 UGX
50 GMD2.749,03500 UGX
100 GMD5.498,07000 UGX
250 GMD13.745,17500 UGX
500 GMD27.490,35000 UGX
1000 GMD54.980,70000 UGX
2000 GMD109.961,40000 UGX
5000 GMD274.903,50000 UGX
10000 GMD549.807,00000 UGX