Ush1.000 UGX = Br0.0008773 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Belarusian Ruble
1 UGX0,00088 BYN
5 UGX0,00439 BYN
10 UGX0,00877 BYN
20 UGX0,01755 BYN
50 UGX0,04386 BYN
100 UGX0,08773 BYN
250 UGX0,21932 BYN
500 UGX0,43864 BYN
1000 UGX0,87727 BYN
2000 UGX1,75454 BYN
5000 UGX4,38635 BYN
10000 UGX8,77270 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ugandan Shilling
1 BYN1.139,90000 UGX
5 BYN5.699,50000 UGX
10 BYN11.399,00000 UGX
20 BYN22.798,00000 UGX
50 BYN56.995,00000 UGX
100 BYN113.990,00000 UGX
250 BYN284.975,00000 UGX
500 BYN569.950,00000 UGX
1000 BYN1.139.900,00000 UGX
2000 BYN2.279.800,00000 UGX
5000 BYN5.699.500,00000 UGX
10000 BYN11.399.000,00000 UGX