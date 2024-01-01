50 Ugandan shillings to Botswanan pulas

Convert UGX to BWP at the real exchange rate

50 ugx
0.18 bwp

Ush1.000 UGX = P0.003645 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 UGX0,00364 BWP
5 UGX0,01822 BWP
10 UGX0,03645 BWP
20 UGX0,07290 BWP
50 UGX0,18224 BWP
100 UGX0,36449 BWP
250 UGX0,91122 BWP
500 UGX1,82244 BWP
1000 UGX3,64487 BWP
2000 UGX7,28974 BWP
5000 UGX18,22435 BWP
10000 UGX36,44870 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ugandan Shilling
1 BWP274,35800 UGX
5 BWP1.371,79000 UGX
10 BWP2.743,58000 UGX
20 BWP5.487,16000 UGX
50 BWP13.717,90000 UGX
100 BWP27.435,80000 UGX
250 BWP68.589,50000 UGX
500 BWP137.179,00000 UGX
1000 BWP274.358,00000 UGX
2000 BWP548.716,00000 UGX
5000 BWP1.371.790,00000 UGX
10000 BWP2.743.580,00000 UGX