Convert UGX to AMD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Armenian drams

5 ugx
0.52 amd

Ush1.000 UGX = ֏0.1041 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9271.3490.78283.5291,519.071.375
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.5011,009.350.913
1 EUR1.0791.62311.4550.84490.0981,638.541.483
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68710.5861.9261,126.21.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0,10409 AMD
5 UGX0,52046 AMD
10 UGX1,04091 AMD
20 UGX2,08182 AMD
50 UGX5,20455 AMD
100 UGX10,40910 AMD
250 UGX26,02275 AMD
500 UGX52,04550 AMD
1000 UGX104,09100 AMD
2000 UGX208,18200 AMD
5000 UGX520,45500 AMD
10000 UGX1.040,91000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9,60699 UGX
5 AMD48,03495 UGX
10 AMD96,06990 UGX
20 AMD192,13980 UGX
50 AMD480,34950 UGX
100 AMD960,69900 UGX
250 AMD2.401,74750 UGX
500 AMD4.803,49500 UGX
1000 AMD9.606,99000 UGX
2000 AMD19.213,98000 UGX
5000 AMD48.034,95000 UGX
10000 AMD96.069,90000 UGX