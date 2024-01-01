Convert UAH to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Pakistani rupees

10 uah
68.96 pkr

₴1.000 UAH = ₨6.896 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Pakistani Rupee
1 UAH6,89604 PKR
5 UAH34,48020 PKR
10 UAH68,96040 PKR
20 UAH137,92080 PKR
50 UAH344,80200 PKR
100 UAH689,60400 PKR
250 UAH1.724,01000 PKR
500 UAH3.448,02000 PKR
1000 UAH6.896,04000 PKR
2000 UAH13.792,08000 PKR
5000 UAH34.480,20000 PKR
10000 UAH68.960,40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PKR0,14501 UAH
5 PKR0,72506 UAH
10 PKR1,45011 UAH
20 PKR2,90022 UAH
50 PKR7,25055 UAH
100 PKR14,50110 UAH
250 PKR36,25275 UAH
500 PKR72,50550 UAH
1000 PKR145,01100 UAH
2000 PKR290,02200 UAH
5000 PKR725,05500 UAH
10000 PKR1.450,11000 UAH