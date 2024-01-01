Convert UAH to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Indonesian rupiahs

10 uah
4,027.23 idr

₴1.000 UAH = Rp402.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5520.7831.351.37518.41.505
1 EUR1.078190.1020.8451.4561.48219.8431.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2761.184106.6511.7231.75523.4871.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UAH402,72300 IDR
5 UAH2.013,61500 IDR
10 UAH4.027,23000 IDR
20 UAH8.054,46000 IDR
50 UAH20.136,15000 IDR
100 UAH40.272,30000 IDR
250 UAH100.680,75000 IDR
500 UAH201.361,50000 IDR
1000 UAH402.723,00000 IDR
2000 UAH805.446,00000 IDR
5000 UAH2.013.615,00000 IDR
10000 UAH4.027.230,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 IDR0,00248 UAH
5 IDR0,01242 UAH
10 IDR0,02483 UAH
20 IDR0,04966 UAH
50 IDR0,12415 UAH
100 IDR0,24831 UAH
250 IDR0,62078 UAH
500 IDR1,24155 UAH
1000 IDR2,48310 UAH
2000 IDR4,96620 UAH
5000 IDR12,41550 UAH
10000 IDR24,83100 UAH