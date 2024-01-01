Ukrainian hryvnias to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert UAH to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
90.92 aed

₴1.000 UAH = د.إ0.09092 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5440.7831.3491.37518.3661.504
1 EUR1.08190.1890.8451.4571.48419.8271.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.183106.72311.7241.75623.4621.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UAH0,09092 AED
5 UAH0,45458 AED
10 UAH0,90916 AED
20 UAH1,81832 AED
50 UAH4,54579 AED
100 UAH9,09158 AED
250 UAH22,72895 AED
500 UAH45,45790 AED
1000 UAH90,91580 AED
2000 UAH181,83160 AED
5000 UAH454,57900 AED
10000 UAH909,15800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AED10,99920 UAH
5 AED54,99600 UAH
10 AED109,99200 UAH
20 AED219,98400 UAH
50 AED549,96000 UAH
100 AED1.099,92000 UAH
250 AED2.749,80000 UAH
500 AED5.499,60000 UAH
1000 AED10.999,20000 UAH
2000 AED21.998,40000 UAH
5000 AED54.996,00000 UAH
10000 AED109.992,00000 UAH