5 Salvadoran colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SVC to AED at the real exchange rate

5 svc
2,10 aed

1.00000 SVC = 0.41974 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85481.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9391.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.21311.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088670.009439430.012017310.01591460.01764140.01011140.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SVC0.41974 AED
5 SVC2.09871 AED
10 SVC4.19743 AED
20 SVC8.39486 AED
50 SVC20.98715 AED
100 SVC41.97430 AED
250 SVC104.93575 AED
500 SVC209.87150 AED
1000 SVC419.74300 AED
2000 SVC839.48600 AED
5000 SVC2098.71500 AED
10000 SVC4197.43000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 AED2.38241 SVC
5 AED11.91205 SVC
10 AED23.82410 SVC
20 AED47.64820 SVC
50 AED119.12050 SVC
100 AED238.24100 SVC
250 AED595.60250 SVC
500 AED1191.20500 SVC
1000 AED2382.41000 SVC
2000 AED4764.82000 SVC
5000 AED11912.05000 SVC
10000 AED23824.10000 SVC