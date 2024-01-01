100 Saint Helena pounds to CFA francs beac

Convert SHP to XAF at the real exchange rate

100 shp
76,759 xaf

1.000 SHP = 767.6 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10,7820,9151,5111,33718,6691,3471,641
1 GBP1,2811,171,9331,71123,8881,7232,1
1 EUR1,0930,85511,6521,46220,4131,4731,795
1 AUD0,6620,5170,60510,88512,3560,8911,086

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 SHP767,59100 XAF
5 SHP3.837,95500 XAF
10 SHP7.675,91000 XAF
20 SHP15.351,82000 XAF
50 SHP38.379,55000 XAF
100 SHP76.759,10000 XAF
250 SHP191.897,75000 XAF
500 SHP383.795,50000 XAF
1000 SHP767.591,00000 XAF
2000 SHP1.535.182,00000 XAF
5000 SHP3.837.955,00000 XAF
10000 SHP7.675.910,00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Saint Helena Pound
1 XAF0,00130 SHP
5 XAF0,00651 SHP
10 XAF0,01303 SHP
20 XAF0,02606 SHP
50 XAF0,06514 SHP
100 XAF0,13028 SHP
250 XAF0,32569 SHP
500 XAF0,65139 SHP
1000 XAF1,30278 SHP
2000 XAF2,60556 SHP
5000 XAF6,51390 SHP
10000 XAF13,02780 SHP