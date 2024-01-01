100 Saint Helena pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert SHP to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 shp
1708.87 scr

1.00000 SHP = 17.08870 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 SHP17.08870 SCR
5 SHP85.44350 SCR
10 SHP170.88700 SCR
20 SHP341.77400 SCR
50 SHP854.43500 SCR
100 SHP1708.87000 SCR
250 SHP4272.17500 SCR
500 SHP8544.35000 SCR
1000 SHP17088.70000 SCR
2000 SHP34177.40000 SCR
5000 SHP85443.50000 SCR
10000 SHP170887.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 SCR0.05852 SHP
5 SCR0.29259 SHP
10 SCR0.58518 SHP
20 SCR1.17036 SHP
50 SCR2.92591 SHP
100 SCR5.85182 SHP
250 SCR14.62955 SHP
500 SCR29.25910 SHP
1000 SCR58.51820 SHP
2000 SCR117.03640 SHP
5000 SCR292.59100 SHP
10000 SCR585.18200 SHP