2000 Saint Helena pounds to Nepalese rupees

Convert SHP to NPR at the real exchange rate

2.000 shp
338.828 npr

1.00000 SHP = 169.41400 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 SHP169.41400 NPR
5 SHP847.07000 NPR
10 SHP1694.14000 NPR
20 SHP3388.28000 NPR
50 SHP8470.70000 NPR
100 SHP16941.40000 NPR
250 SHP42353.50000 NPR
500 SHP84707.00000 NPR
1000 SHP169414.00000 NPR
2000 SHP338828.00000 NPR
5000 SHP847070.00000 NPR
10000 SHP1694140.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 NPR0.00590 SHP
5 NPR0.02951 SHP
10 NPR0.05903 SHP
20 NPR0.11805 SHP
50 NPR0.29514 SHP
100 NPR0.59027 SHP
250 NPR1.47568 SHP
500 NPR2.95135 SHP
1000 NPR5.90270 SHP
2000 NPR11.80540 SHP
5000 NPR29.51350 SHP
10000 NPR59.02700 SHP