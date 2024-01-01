5 Saint Helena pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert SHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 shp
282.21 mur

1.00000 SHP = 56.44190 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 SHP56.44190 MUR
5 SHP282.20950 MUR
10 SHP564.41900 MUR
20 SHP1128.83800 MUR
50 SHP2822.09500 MUR
100 SHP5644.19000 MUR
250 SHP14110.47500 MUR
500 SHP28220.95000 MUR
1000 SHP56441.90000 MUR
2000 SHP112883.80000 MUR
5000 SHP282209.50000 MUR
10000 SHP564419.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 MUR0.01772 SHP
5 MUR0.08859 SHP
10 MUR0.17717 SHP
20 MUR0.35435 SHP
50 MUR0.88586 SHP
100 MUR1.77173 SHP
250 MUR4.42932 SHP
500 MUR8.85865 SHP
1000 MUR17.71730 SHP
2000 MUR35.43460 SHP
5000 MUR88.58650 SHP
10000 MUR177.17300 SHP