amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to Laotian kips

Convert SHP to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 shp
26177200 lak

1.00000 SHP = 26177.20000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Laotian Kip
1 SHP26177.20000 LAK
5 SHP130886.00000 LAK
10 SHP261772.00000 LAK
20 SHP523544.00000 LAK
50 SHP1308860.00000 LAK
100 SHP2617720.00000 LAK
250 SHP6544300.00000 LAK
500 SHP13088600.00000 LAK
1000 SHP26177200.00000 LAK
2000 SHP52354400.00000 LAK
5000 SHP130886000.00000 LAK
10000 SHP261772000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Saint Helena Pound
1 LAK0.00004 SHP
5 LAK0.00019 SHP
10 LAK0.00038 SHP
20 LAK0.00076 SHP
50 LAK0.00191 SHP
100 LAK0.00382 SHP
250 LAK0.00955 SHP
500 LAK0.01910 SHP
1000 LAK0.03820 SHP
2000 LAK0.07640 SHP
5000 LAK0.19101 SHP
10000 LAK0.38201 SHP