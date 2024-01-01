amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to Jersey pounds

Convert SHP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1.000 shp
1.000 jep

1.00000 SHP = 1.00000 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Jersey pound
1 SHP1.00000 JEP
5 SHP5.00000 JEP
10 SHP10.00000 JEP
20 SHP20.00000 JEP
50 SHP50.00000 JEP
100 SHP100.00000 JEP
250 SHP250.00000 JEP
500 SHP500.00000 JEP
1000 SHP1000.00000 JEP
2000 SHP2000.00000 JEP
5000 SHP5000.00000 JEP
10000 SHP10000.00000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 JEP1.00000 SHP
5 JEP5.00000 SHP
10 JEP10.00000 SHP
20 JEP20.00000 SHP
50 JEP50.00000 SHP
100 JEP100.00000 SHP
250 JEP250.00000 SHP
500 JEP500.00000 SHP
1000 JEP1000.00000 SHP
2000 JEP2000.00000 SHP
5000 JEP5000.00000 SHP
10000 JEP10000.00000 SHP