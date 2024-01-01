100 Saint Helena pounds to Georgian laris

Convert SHP to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 shp
342.07 gel

1.00000 SHP = 3.42069 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Georgian Lari
1 SHP3.42069 GEL
5 SHP17.10345 GEL
10 SHP34.20690 GEL
20 SHP68.41380 GEL
50 SHP171.03450 GEL
100 SHP342.06900 GEL
250 SHP855.17250 GEL
500 SHP1710.34500 GEL
1000 SHP3420.69000 GEL
2000 SHP6841.38000 GEL
5000 SHP17103.45000 GEL
10000 SHP34206.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saint Helena Pound
1 GEL0.29234 SHP
5 GEL1.46169 SHP
10 GEL2.92338 SHP
20 GEL5.84676 SHP
50 GEL14.61690 SHP
100 GEL29.23380 SHP
250 GEL73.08450 SHP
500 GEL146.16900 SHP
1000 GEL292.33800 SHP
2000 GEL584.67600 SHP
5000 GEL1461.69000 SHP
10000 GEL2923.38000 SHP