10 shp
90,39 cny

1.00000 SHP = 9.03907 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.84351.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9261.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.20291.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088810.009440590.012018810.01591650.01764360.01011260.203984

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SHP9.03907 CNY
5 SHP45.19535 CNY
10 SHP90.39070 CNY
20 SHP180.78140 CNY
50 SHP451.95350 CNY
100 SHP903.90700 CNY
250 SHP2259.76750 CNY
500 SHP4519.53500 CNY
1000 SHP9039.07000 CNY
2000 SHP18078.14000 CNY
5000 SHP45195.35000 CNY
10000 SHP90390.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saint Helena Pound
1 CNY0.11063 SHP
5 CNY0.55315 SHP
10 CNY1.10631 SHP
20 CNY2.21262 SHP
50 CNY5.53155 SHP
100 CNY11.06310 SHP
250 CNY27.65775 SHP
500 CNY55.31550 SHP
1000 CNY110.63100 SHP
2000 CNY221.26200 SHP
5000 CNY553.15500 SHP
10000 CNY1106.31000 SHP