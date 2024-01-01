2000 Saint Helena pounds to Canadian dollars

Convert SHP to CAD at the real exchange rate

2.000 shp
3.371,94 cad

1.00000 SHP = 1.68597 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.82511.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9041.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.18621.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01089030.009442480.012021210.01591970.01764710.01011470.204025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 SHP1.68597 CAD
5 SHP8.42985 CAD
10 SHP16.85970 CAD
20 SHP33.71940 CAD
50 SHP84.29850 CAD
100 SHP168.59700 CAD
250 SHP421.49250 CAD
500 SHP842.98500 CAD
1000 SHP1685.97000 CAD
2000 SHP3371.94000 CAD
5000 SHP8429.85000 CAD
10000 SHP16859.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 CAD0.59313 SHP
5 CAD2.96566 SHP
10 CAD5.93132 SHP
20 CAD11.86264 SHP
50 CAD29.65660 SHP
100 CAD59.31320 SHP
250 CAD148.28300 SHP
500 CAD296.56600 SHP
1000 CAD593.13200 SHP
2000 CAD1186.26400 SHP
5000 CAD2965.66000 SHP
10000 CAD5931.32000 SHP