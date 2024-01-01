amount-spellout.1000 Swedish kronor to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert SEK to SZL at the real exchange rate

1.000 sek
1.819,91 szl

1.00000 SEK = 1.81991 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.90590.7854846.7537110.167783.33891.32433.93605
1 EUR1.1038510.866917.4552511.223991.99361.461834.34295
1 GBP1.27311.1535218.599812.947106.0991.685975.00969
1 DKK0.1480670.1341340.11628211.505512.33970.1960810.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SEK1.81991 SZL
5 SEK9.09955 SZL
10 SEK18.19910 SZL
20 SEK36.39820 SZL
50 SEK90.99550 SZL
100 SEK181.99100 SZL
250 SEK454.97750 SZL
500 SEK909.95500 SZL
1000 SEK1819.91000 SZL
2000 SEK3639.82000 SZL
5000 SEK9099.55000 SZL
10000 SEK18199.10000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Swedish Krona
1 SZL0.54948 SEK
5 SZL2.74738 SEK
10 SZL5.49477 SEK
20 SZL10.98954 SEK
50 SZL27.47385 SEK
100 SZL54.94770 SEK
250 SZL137.36925 SEK
500 SZL274.73850 SEK
1000 SZL549.47700 SEK
2000 SZL1098.95400 SEK
5000 SZL2747.38500 SEK
10000 SZL5494.77000 SEK