2000 Swedish kronor to Norwegian kroner

Convert SEK to NOK at the real exchange rate

2.000 sek
2.015,50 nok

1.00000 SEK = 1.00775 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Swedish kronor to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Norwegian Krone
1 SEK1.00775 NOK
5 SEK5.03875 NOK
10 SEK10.07750 NOK
20 SEK20.15500 NOK
50 SEK50.38750 NOK
100 SEK100.77500 NOK
250 SEK251.93750 NOK
500 SEK503.87500 NOK
1000 SEK1007.75000 NOK
2000 SEK2015.50000 NOK
5000 SEK5038.75000 NOK
10000 SEK10077.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swedish Krona
1 NOK0.99231 SEK
5 NOK4.96156 SEK
10 NOK9.92311 SEK
20 NOK19.84622 SEK
50 NOK49.61555 SEK
100 NOK99.23110 SEK
250 NOK248.07775 SEK
500 NOK496.15550 SEK
1000 NOK992.31100 SEK
2000 NOK1984.62200 SEK
5000 NOK4961.55500 SEK
10000 NOK9923.11000 SEK