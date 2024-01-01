50 Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

Convert SEK to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 sek
219,89 mur

1.00000 SEK = 4.39775 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9051440.7854266.7480710.159283.27081.324773.93821
1 EUR1.104810.8677367.4552511.223991.99761.463614.34295
1 GBP1.27321.1524218.5916112.9347106.021.68675.00492
1 DKK0.148190.1341340.11639311.505512.33990.1963190.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritian Rupee
1 SEK4.39775 MUR
5 SEK21.98875 MUR
10 SEK43.97750 MUR
20 SEK87.95500 MUR
50 SEK219.88750 MUR
100 SEK439.77500 MUR
250 SEK1099.43750 MUR
500 SEK2198.87500 MUR
1000 SEK4397.75000 MUR
2000 SEK8795.50000 MUR
5000 SEK21988.75000 MUR
10000 SEK43977.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 MUR0.22739 SEK
5 MUR1.13695 SEK
10 MUR2.27389 SEK
20 MUR4.54778 SEK
50 MUR11.36945 SEK
100 MUR22.73890 SEK
250 MUR56.84725 SEK
500 MUR113.69450 SEK
1000 MUR227.38900 SEK
2000 MUR454.77800 SEK
5000 MUR1136.94500 SEK
10000 MUR2273.89000 SEK