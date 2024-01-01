5000 Swedish kronor to Gambian dalasis

Convert SEK to GMD at the real exchange rate

5.000 sek
32.992,90 gmd

1.00000 SEK = 6.59858 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9051440.78496.7480710.159283.25491.324533.93821
1 EUR1.104810.8671557.4552511.223991.981.463344.34295
1 GBP1.274051.153218.5973712.9434106.0711.687525.00827
1 DKK0.148190.1341340.11631511.505512.33760.1962830.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK6.59858 GMD
5 SEK32.99290 GMD
10 SEK65.98580 GMD
20 SEK131.97160 GMD
50 SEK329.92900 GMD
100 SEK659.85800 GMD
250 SEK1649.64500 GMD
500 SEK3299.29000 GMD
1000 SEK6598.58000 GMD
2000 SEK13197.16000 GMD
5000 SEK32992.90000 GMD
10000 SEK65985.80000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.15155 SEK
5 GMD0.75774 SEK
10 GMD1.51548 SEK
20 GMD3.03096 SEK
50 GMD7.57740 SEK
100 GMD15.15480 SEK
250 GMD37.88700 SEK
500 GMD75.77400 SEK
1000 GMD151.54800 SEK
2000 GMD303.09600 SEK
5000 GMD757.74000 SEK
10000 GMD1515.48000 SEK