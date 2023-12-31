20 Swedish kronor to Euros

Convert SEK to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 sek
1,80 eur

1.00000 SEK = 0.08979 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670331.1038391.83261.462321.620610.92865918.7285
1 GBP1.1533611.27311105.9161.686581.869141.0710821.6006
1 USD0.9059380.785478183.19451.324771.468170.84130816.9668
1 INR0.01088940.009441470.0120210.01592380.01764740.01011250.203941

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Euro
1 SEK0.08979 EUR
5 SEK0.44893 EUR
10 SEK0.89786 EUR
20 SEK1.79573 EUR
50 SEK4.48932 EUR
100 SEK8.97864 EUR
250 SEK22.44660 EUR
500 SEK44.89320 EUR
1000 SEK89.78640 EUR
2000 SEK179.57280 EUR
5000 SEK448.93200 EUR
10000 SEK897.86400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swedish Krona
1 EUR11.13760 SEK
5 EUR55.68800 SEK
10 EUR111.37600 SEK
20 EUR222.75200 SEK
50 EUR556.88000 SEK
100 EUR1113.76000 SEK
250 EUR2784.40000 SEK
500 EUR5568.80000 SEK
1000 EUR11137.60000 SEK
2000 EUR22275.20000 SEK
5000 EUR55688.00000 SEK
10000 EUR111376.00000 SEK