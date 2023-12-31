10 Swedish kronor to Bulgarian levs

10 sek
1,76 bgn

1.00000 SEK = 0.17579 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672831.1049291.951.4631.624130.9296918.7528
1 GBP1.1530311.274106.0211.686881.872671.0719621.6225
1 USD0.9050430.784929183.21871.324081.469910.8414116.9721
1 INR0.01087550.009432130.012016510.01591080.01766320.01011080.203946

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.17579 BGN
5 SEK0.87897 BGN
10 SEK1.75794 BGN
20 SEK3.51588 BGN
50 SEK8.78970 BGN
100 SEK17.57940 BGN
250 SEK43.94850 BGN
500 SEK87.89700 BGN
1000 SEK175.79400 BGN
2000 SEK351.58800 BGN
5000 SEK878.97000 BGN
10000 SEK1757.94000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.68849 SEK
5 BGN28.44245 SEK
10 BGN56.88490 SEK
20 BGN113.76980 SEK
50 BGN284.42450 SEK
100 BGN568.84900 SEK
250 BGN1422.12250 SEK
500 BGN2844.24500 SEK
1000 BGN5688.49000 SEK
2000 BGN11376.98000 SEK
5000 BGN28442.45000 SEK
10000 BGN56884.90000 SEK