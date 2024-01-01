5 Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SEK to AZN at the real exchange rate

5 sek
0.84 azn

1.00000 SEK = 0.16856 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050040.7847886.7470310.157783.19461.323843.93605
1 EUR1.1049710.8671657.4552511.223991.92751.46284.34295
1 GBP1.274231.1531818.5972712.9432106.0091.686885.00822
1 DKK0.1482130.1341340.11631611.505512.33060.1962110.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SEK0.16856 AZN
5 SEK0.84279 AZN
10 SEK1.68558 AZN
20 SEK3.37116 AZN
50 SEK8.42790 AZN
100 SEK16.85580 AZN
250 SEK42.13950 AZN
500 SEK84.27900 AZN
1000 SEK168.55800 AZN
2000 SEK337.11600 AZN
5000 SEK842.79000 AZN
10000 SEK1685.58000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 AZN5.93267 SEK
5 AZN29.66335 SEK
10 AZN59.32670 SEK
20 AZN118.65340 SEK
50 AZN296.63350 SEK
100 AZN593.26700 SEK
250 AZN1483.16750 SEK
500 AZN2966.33500 SEK
1000 AZN5932.67000 SEK
2000 AZN11865.34000 SEK
5000 AZN29663.35000 SEK
10000 AZN59326.70000 SEK