100 Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SCR to XOF at the real exchange rate

100 scr
4.214 xof

1.00000 SCR = 42.13730 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR42.13730 XOF
5 SCR210.68650 XOF
10 SCR421.37300 XOF
20 SCR842.74600 XOF
50 SCR2106.86500 XOF
100 SCR4213.73000 XOF
250 SCR10534.32500 XOF
500 SCR21068.65000 XOF
1000 SCR42137.30000 XOF
2000 SCR84274.60000 XOF
5000 SCR210686.50000 XOF
10000 SCR421373.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02373 SCR
5 XOF0.11866 SCR
10 XOF0.23732 SCR
20 XOF0.47464 SCR
50 XOF1.18660 SCR
100 XOF2.37320 SCR
250 XOF5.93300 SCR
500 XOF11.86600 SCR
1000 XOF23.73200 SCR
2000 XOF47.46400 SCR
5000 XOF118.66000 SCR
10000 XOF237.32000 SCR