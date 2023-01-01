100 Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert SCR to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 scr
389.81 php

1.00000 SCR = 3.89814 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 SCR3.89814 PHP
5 SCR19.49070 PHP
10 SCR38.98140 PHP
20 SCR77.96280 PHP
50 SCR194.90700 PHP
100 SCR389.81400 PHP
250 SCR974.53500 PHP
500 SCR1949.07000 PHP
1000 SCR3898.14000 PHP
2000 SCR7796.28000 PHP
5000 SCR19490.70000 PHP
10000 SCR38981.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 PHP0.25653 SCR
5 PHP1.28267 SCR
10 PHP2.56533 SCR
20 PHP5.13066 SCR
50 PHP12.82665 SCR
100 PHP25.65330 SCR
250 PHP64.13325 SCR
500 PHP128.26650 SCR
1000 PHP256.53300 SCR
2000 PHP513.06600 SCR
5000 PHP1282.66500 SCR
10000 PHP2565.33000 SCR