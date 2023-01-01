2000 Seychellois rupees to Myanmar kyats

Convert SCR to MMK at the real exchange rate

2000 scr
296802 mmk

1.00000 SCR = 148.40100 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83381.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9141.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19411.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088920.009441590.012020110.01591820.01764550.01011370.204006

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 SCR148.40100 MMK
5 SCR742.00500 MMK
10 SCR1484.01000 MMK
20 SCR2968.02000 MMK
50 SCR7420.05000 MMK
100 SCR14840.10000 MMK
250 SCR37100.25000 MMK
500 SCR74200.50000 MMK
1000 SCR148401.00000 MMK
2000 SCR296802.00000 MMK
5000 SCR742005.00000 MMK
10000 SCR1484010.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Seychellois Rupee
1 MMK0.00674 SCR
5 MMK0.03369 SCR
10 MMK0.06738 SCR
20 MMK0.13477 SCR
50 MMK0.33692 SCR
100 MMK0.67385 SCR
250 MMK1.68462 SCR
500 MMK3.36924 SCR
1000 MMK6.73849 SCR
2000 MMK13.47698 SCR
5000 MMK33.69245 SCR
10000 MMK67.38490 SCR