5000 Seychellois rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert SCR to IDR at the real exchange rate

5000 scr
5490750 idr

1.00000 SCR = 1098.15000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.8331.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9141.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19341.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088930.009441670.012020210.01591830.01764560.01011380.204008

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SCR1098.15000 IDR
5 SCR5490.75000 IDR
10 SCR10981.50000 IDR
20 SCR21963.00000 IDR
50 SCR54907.50000 IDR
100 SCR109815.00000 IDR
250 SCR274537.50000 IDR
500 SCR549075.00000 IDR
1000 SCR1098150.00000 IDR
2000 SCR2196300.00000 IDR
5000 SCR5490750.00000 IDR
10000 SCR10981500.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Seychellois Rupee
1 IDR0.00091 SCR
5 IDR0.00455 SCR
10 IDR0.00911 SCR
20 IDR0.01821 SCR
50 IDR0.04553 SCR
100 IDR0.09106 SCR
250 IDR0.22765 SCR
500 IDR0.45531 SCR
1000 IDR0.91062 SCR
2000 IDR1.82124 SCR
5000 IDR4.55309 SCR
10000 IDR9.10619 SCR