5 Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 scr
2,38 dkk

1.00000 SCR = 0.47617 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.47617 DKK
5 SCR2.38084 DKK
10 SCR4.76167 DKK
20 SCR9.52334 DKK
50 SCR23.80835 DKK
100 SCR47.61670 DKK
250 SCR119.04175 DKK
500 SCR238.08350 DKK
1000 SCR476.16700 DKK
2000 SCR952.33400 DKK
5000 SCR2380.83500 DKK
10000 SCR4761.67000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.10010 SCR
5 DKK10.50050 SCR
10 DKK21.00100 SCR
20 DKK42.00200 SCR
50 DKK105.00500 SCR
100 DKK210.01000 SCR
250 DKK525.02500 SCR
500 DKK1050.05000 SCR
1000 DKK2100.10000 SCR
2000 DKK4200.20000 SCR
5000 DKK10500.50000 SCR
10000 DKK21001.00000 SCR