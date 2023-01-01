amount-spellout.1000 Rwandan francs to Turkish liras

Convert RWF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 rwf
23.43 try

1.00000 RWF = 0.02343 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.906051.324950.7854531.31961.4682118.298883.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462350.8669651.456441.6204720.196491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383210.5928170.9959621.1081313.810962.8043
1 GBP1.273151.153451.6868611.680051.8692623.2971105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Turkish Lira
1 RWF0.02343 TRY
5 RWF0.11713 TRY
10 RWF0.23426 TRY
20 RWF0.46852 TRY
50 RWF1.17129 TRY
100 RWF2.34259 TRY
250 RWF5.85647 TRY
500 RWF11.71295 TRY
1000 RWF23.42590 TRY
2000 RWF46.85180 TRY
5000 RWF117.12950 TRY
10000 RWF234.25900 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Rwandan Franc
1 TRY42.68770 RWF
5 TRY213.43850 RWF
10 TRY426.87700 RWF
20 TRY853.75400 RWF
50 TRY2134.38500 RWF
100 TRY4268.77000 RWF
250 TRY10671.92500 RWF
500 TRY21343.85000 RWF
1000 TRY42687.70000 RWF
2000 TRY85375.40000 RWF
5000 TRY213438.50000 RWF
10000 TRY426877.00000 RWF