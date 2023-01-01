1 Rwandan franc to Myanmar kyats

Convert RWF to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
1.67 mmk

1.00000 RWF = 1.66674 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 RWF1.66674 MMK
5 RWF8.33370 MMK
10 RWF16.66740 MMK
20 RWF33.33480 MMK
50 RWF83.33700 MMK
100 RWF166.67400 MMK
250 RWF416.68500 MMK
500 RWF833.37000 MMK
1000 RWF1666.74000 MMK
2000 RWF3333.48000 MMK
5000 RWF8333.70000 MMK
10000 RWF16667.40000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Rwandan Franc
1 MMK0.59997 RWF
5 MMK2.99987 RWF
10 MMK5.99974 RWF
20 MMK11.99948 RWF
50 MMK29.99870 RWF
100 MMK59.99740 RWF
250 MMK149.99350 RWF
500 MMK299.98700 RWF
1000 MMK599.97400 RWF
2000 MMK1199.94800 RWF
5000 MMK2999.87000 RWF
10000 MMK5999.74000 RWF