5000 Rwandan francs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RWF to GHS at the real exchange rate

5.000 rwf
46,18 ghs

1.00000 RWF = 0.00924 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RWF0.00924 GHS
5 RWF0.04618 GHS
10 RWF0.09237 GHS
20 RWF0.18473 GHS
50 RWF0.46183 GHS
100 RWF0.92366 GHS
250 RWF2.30914 GHS
500 RWF4.61828 GHS
1000 RWF9.23656 GHS
2000 RWF18.47312 GHS
5000 RWF46.18280 GHS
10000 RWF92.36560 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Rwandan Franc
1 GHS108.26500 RWF
5 GHS541.32500 RWF
10 GHS1082.65000 RWF
20 GHS2165.30000 RWF
50 GHS5413.25000 RWF
100 GHS10826.50000 RWF
250 GHS27066.25000 RWF
500 GHS54132.50000 RWF
1000 GHS108265.00000 RWF
2000 GHS216530.00000 RWF
5000 GHS541325.00000 RWF
10000 GHS1082650.00000 RWF