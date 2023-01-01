10 Rwandan francs to Euros

10 rwf
0,01 eur

1.00000 RWF = 0.00072 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Euro
1 RWF0.00072 EUR
5 RWF0.00359 EUR
10 RWF0.00719 EUR
20 RWF0.01438 EUR
50 RWF0.03595 EUR
100 RWF0.07190 EUR
250 RWF0.17974 EUR
500 RWF0.35948 EUR
1000 RWF0.71896 EUR
2000 RWF1.43792 EUR
5000 RWF3.59481 EUR
10000 RWF7.18962 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Rwandan Franc
1 EUR1390.89000 RWF
5 EUR6954.45000 RWF
10 EUR13908.90000 RWF
20 EUR27817.80000 RWF
50 EUR69544.50000 RWF
100 EUR139089.00000 RWF
250 EUR347722.50000 RWF
500 EUR695445.00000 RWF
1000 EUR1390890.00000 RWF
2000 EUR2781780.00000 RWF
5000 EUR6954450.00000 RWF
10000 EUR13908900.00000 RWF