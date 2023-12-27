1 Euro to Rwandan francs

Convert EUR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 eur
1396 rwf

1.00000 EUR = 1396.22000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Euro / Rwandan Franc
1 EUR1396.22000 RWF
5 EUR6981.10000 RWF
10 EUR13962.20000 RWF
20 EUR27924.40000 RWF
50 EUR69811.00000 RWF
100 EUR139622.00000 RWF
250 EUR349055.00000 RWF
500 EUR698110.00000 RWF
1000 EUR1396220.00000 RWF
2000 EUR2792440.00000 RWF
5000 EUR6981100.00000 RWF
10000 EUR13962200.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Euro
1 RWF0.00072 EUR
5 RWF0.00358 EUR
10 RWF0.00716 EUR
20 RWF0.01432 EUR
50 RWF0.03581 EUR
100 RWF0.07162 EUR
250 RWF0.17905 EUR
500 RWF0.35811 EUR
1000 RWF0.71622 EUR
2000 RWF1.43244 EUR
5000 RWF3.58110 EUR
10000 RWF7.16219 EUR