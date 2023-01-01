20 Russian rubles to Turkmenistani manats

Convert RUB to TMT at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.78 tmt

1.00000 RUB = 0.03912 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkmenistani Manat
1 RUB0.03912 TMT
5 RUB0.19559 TMT
10 RUB0.39119 TMT
20 RUB0.78237 TMT
50 RUB1.95593 TMT
100 RUB3.91185 TMT
250 RUB9.77962 TMT
500 RUB19.55925 TMT
1000 RUB39.11850 TMT
2000 RUB78.23700 TMT
5000 RUB195.59250 TMT
10000 RUB391.18500 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 TMT25.56330 RUB
5 TMT127.81650 RUB
10 TMT255.63300 RUB
20 TMT511.26600 RUB
50 TMT1278.16500 RUB
100 TMT2556.33000 RUB
250 TMT6390.82500 RUB
500 TMT12781.65000 RUB
1000 TMT25563.30000 RUB
2000 TMT51126.60000 RUB
5000 TMT127816.50000 RUB
10000 TMT255633.00000 RUB