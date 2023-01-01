20 Russian rubles to New Zealand dollars

Convert RUB to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.35 nzd

1.00000 RUB = 0.01769 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / New Zealand Dollar
1 RUB0.01769 NZD
5 RUB0.08845 NZD
10 RUB0.17690 NZD
20 RUB0.35381 NZD
50 RUB0.88451 NZD
100 RUB1.76903 NZD
250 RUB4.42258 NZD
500 RUB8.84515 NZD
1000 RUB17.69030 NZD
2000 RUB35.38060 NZD
5000 RUB88.45150 NZD
10000 RUB176.90300 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NZD56.52820 RUB
5 NZD282.64100 RUB
10 NZD565.28200 RUB
20 NZD1130.56400 RUB
50 NZD2826.41000 RUB
100 NZD5652.82000 RUB
250 NZD14132.05000 RUB
500 NZD28264.10000 RUB
1000 NZD56528.20000 RUB
2000 NZD113056.40000 RUB
5000 NZD282641.00000 RUB
10000 NZD565282.00000 RUB