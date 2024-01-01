10 Paraguayan guaranis to Nigerian nairas

Convert PYG to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 pyg
2.01 ngn

₲1.000 PYG = ₦0.2014 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50383.550.92658.5661.3491.3740.782
1 AUD0.665155.5820.61638.9610.8980.9140.52
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.7010.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62490.242163.2581.4571.4840.845

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Nigerian Naira
1 PYG0,20136 NGN
5 PYG1,00682 NGN
10 PYG2,01364 NGN
20 PYG4,02728 NGN
50 PYG10,06820 NGN
100 PYG20,13640 NGN
250 PYG50,34100 NGN
500 PYG100,68200 NGN
1000 PYG201,36400 NGN
2000 PYG402,72800 NGN
5000 PYG1.006,82000 NGN
10000 PYG2.013,64000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NGN4,96612 PYG
5 NGN24,83060 PYG
10 NGN49,66120 PYG
20 NGN99,32240 PYG
50 NGN248,30600 PYG
100 NGN496,61200 PYG
250 NGN1.241,53000 PYG
500 NGN2.483,06000 PYG
1000 NGN4.966,12000 PYG
2000 NGN9.932,24000 PYG
5000 NGN24.830,60000 PYG
10000 NGN49.661,20000 PYG