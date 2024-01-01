1 Paraguayan guarani to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PYG to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 pyg
0.02 bdt

₲1.000 PYG = Tk0.01564 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PYG0,01564 BDT
5 PYG0,07818 BDT
10 PYG0,15635 BDT
20 PYG0,31270 BDT
50 PYG0,78176 BDT
100 PYG1,56351 BDT
250 PYG3,90878 BDT
500 PYG7,81755 BDT
1000 PYG15,63510 BDT
2000 PYG31,27020 BDT
5000 PYG78,17550 BDT
10000 PYG156,35100 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BDT63,95880 PYG
5 BDT319,79400 PYG
10 BDT639,58800 PYG
20 BDT1.279,17600 PYG
50 BDT3.197,94000 PYG
100 BDT6.395,88000 PYG
250 BDT15.989,70000 PYG
500 BDT31.979,40000 PYG
1000 BDT63.958,80000 PYG
2000 BDT127.917,60000 PYG
5000 BDT319.794,00000 PYG
10000 BDT639.588,00000 PYG