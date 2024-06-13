Convert PLN to VND at the real exchange rate

500 Polish zloty to Vietnamese dongs

500 pln
31,71,180 vnd

zł1.000 PLN = ₫6,342 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5430.8951,373.8710.60422.82
1 EUR1.08110.84590.280.9671,484.6711.4624.661
1 GBP1.2791.1841106.8881.1451,757.813.56829.197
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4450.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Vietnamese Dong
1 PLN6.342,36000 VND
5 PLN31.711,80000 VND
10 PLN63.423,60000 VND
20 PLN126.847,20000 VND
50 PLN317.118,00000 VND
100 PLN634.236,00000 VND
250 PLN1.585.590,00000 VND
500 PLN3.171.180,00000 VND
1000 PLN6.342.360,00000 VND
2000 PLN12.684.720,00000 VND
5000 PLN31.711.800,00000 VND
10000 PLN63.423.600,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Polish Zloty
1000 VND0,15767 PLN
2000 VND0,31534 PLN
5000 VND0,78835 PLN
10000 VND1,57670 PLN
20000 VND3,15340 PLN
50000 VND7,88350 PLN
100000 VND15,76700 PLN
200000 VND31,53400 PLN
500000 VND78,83500 PLN
1000000 VND157,67000 PLN
2000000 VND315,34000 PLN
5000000 VND788,35000 PLN