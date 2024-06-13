100 Polish zloty to Ugandan shillings

Convert PLN to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 pln
93,028 ugx

zł1.000 PLN = Ush930.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5430.8951,372.8910.60322.815
1 EUR1.08110.84590.3020.9681,483.9611.4624.661
1 GBP1.281.1841106.8941.1451,756.6113.56629.192
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4330.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ugandan Shilling
1 PLN930,28300 UGX
5 PLN4.651,41500 UGX
10 PLN9.302,83000 UGX
20 PLN18.605,66000 UGX
50 PLN46.514,15000 UGX
100 PLN93.028,30000 UGX
250 PLN232.570,75000 UGX
500 PLN465.141,50000 UGX
1000 PLN930.283,00000 UGX
2000 PLN1.860.566,00000 UGX
5000 PLN4.651.415,00000 UGX
10000 PLN9.302.830,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Polish Zloty
1 UGX0,00107 PLN
5 UGX0,00537 PLN
10 UGX0,01075 PLN
20 UGX0,02150 PLN
50 UGX0,05375 PLN
100 UGX0,10749 PLN
250 UGX0,26874 PLN
500 UGX0,53747 PLN
1000 UGX1,07494 PLN
2000 UGX2,14988 PLN
5000 UGX5,37470 PLN
10000 UGX10,74940 PLN