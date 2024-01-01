Convert UGX to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Polish zloty

10 ugx
0.01 pln

Ush1.000 UGX = zł0.001087 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5531,518.11.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3791,006.20.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.7071,629.911.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8621,123.981.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Polish Zloty
1 UGX0,00109 PLN
5 UGX0,00543 PLN
10 UGX0,01087 PLN
20 UGX0,02173 PLN
50 UGX0,05433 PLN
100 UGX0,10867 PLN
250 UGX0,27167 PLN
500 UGX0,54334 PLN
1000 UGX1,08668 PLN
2000 UGX2,17336 PLN
5000 UGX5,43340 PLN
10000 UGX10,86680 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ugandan Shilling
1 PLN920,23600 UGX
5 PLN4.601,18000 UGX
10 PLN9.202,36000 UGX
20 PLN18.404,72000 UGX
50 PLN46.011,80000 UGX
100 PLN92.023,60000 UGX
250 PLN230.059,00000 UGX
500 PLN460.118,00000 UGX
1000 PLN920.236,00000 UGX
2000 PLN1.840.472,00000 UGX
5000 PLN4.601.180,00000 UGX
10000 PLN9.202.360,00000 UGX