Convert PLN to KHR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Polish zloty to Cambodian riels

2,000 pln
20,54,480 khr

zł1.000 PLN = ៛1,027 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78383.5380.8961,373.1110.61722.846
1 EUR1.08110.84690.2840.9681,483.9911.47424.69
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7581.1451,754.7713.56829.197
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4370.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Cambodian Riel
1 PLN1.027,24000 KHR
5 PLN5.136,20000 KHR
10 PLN10.272,40000 KHR
20 PLN20.544,80000 KHR
50 PLN51.362,00000 KHR
100 PLN102.724,00000 KHR
250 PLN256.810,00000 KHR
500 PLN513.620,00000 KHR
1000 PLN1.027.240,00000 KHR
2000 PLN2.054.480,00000 KHR
5000 PLN5.136.200,00000 KHR
10000 PLN10.272.400,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Polish Zloty
1 KHR0,00097 PLN
5 KHR0,00487 PLN
10 KHR0,00973 PLN
20 KHR0,01947 PLN
50 KHR0,04867 PLN
100 KHR0,09735 PLN
250 KHR0,24337 PLN
500 KHR0,48674 PLN
1000 KHR0,97348 PLN
2000 KHR1,94697 PLN
5000 KHR4,86742 PLN
10000 KHR9,73483 PLN