1 Polish zloty to Indian rupees

Convert PLN to INR at the real exchange rate

1 pln
20.80 inr

zł1.000 PLN = ₹20.80 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5420.8961,373.8110.61722.837
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2370.9671,483.9211.46824.667
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7621.1451,755.6613.56829.184
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4450.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Indian Rupee
1 PLN20,79670 INR
5 PLN103,98350 INR
10 PLN207,96700 INR
20 PLN415,93400 INR
50 PLN1.039,83500 INR
100 PLN2.079,67000 INR
250 PLN5.199,17500 INR
500 PLN10.398,35000 INR
1000 PLN20.796,70000 INR
2000 PLN41.593,40000 INR
5000 PLN103.983,50000 INR
10000 PLN207.967,00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 INR0,04808 PLN
5 INR0,24042 PLN
10 INR0,48085 PLN
20 INR0,96169 PLN
50 INR2,40423 PLN
100 INR4,80845 PLN
250 INR12,02113 PLN
300 INR14,42535 PLN
500 INR24,04225 PLN
600 INR28,85070 PLN
1000 INR48,08450 PLN
2000 INR96,16900 PLN
5000 INR240,42250 PLN
10000 INR480,84500 PLN
25000 INR1.202,11250 PLN
50000 INR2.404,22500 PLN
100000 INR4.808,45000 PLN
1000000 INR48.084,50000 PLN
1000000000 INR48.084.500,00000 PLN