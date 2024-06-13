Convert PLN to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 Polish zloty to Israeli new sheqels

10 pln
9.24 ils

zł1.000 PLN = ₪0.9239 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5410.8961,373.7710.61722.834
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2410.9671,483.9511.46924.665
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7531.1451,755.4713.56729.178
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4440.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PLN0,92391 ILS
5 PLN4,61955 ILS
10 PLN9,23910 ILS
20 PLN18,47820 ILS
50 PLN46,19550 ILS
100 PLN92,39100 ILS
250 PLN230,97750 ILS
500 PLN461,95500 ILS
1000 PLN923,91000 ILS
2000 PLN1.847,82000 ILS
5000 PLN4.619,55000 ILS
10000 PLN9.239,10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Polish Zloty
1 ILS1,08236 PLN
5 ILS5,41180 PLN
10 ILS10,82360 PLN
20 ILS21,64720 PLN
50 ILS54,11800 PLN
100 ILS108,23600 PLN
250 ILS270,59000 PLN
500 ILS541,18000 PLN
1000 ILS1.082,36000 PLN
2000 ILS2.164,72000 PLN
5000 ILS5.411,80000 PLN
10000 ILS10.823,60000 PLN