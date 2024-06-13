Convert PLN to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 Polish zloty to Egyptian pounds

5 pln
59.42 egp

zł1.000 PLN = E£11.88 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Egyptian Pound
1 PLN11,88480 EGP
5 PLN59,42400 EGP
10 PLN118,84800 EGP
20 PLN237,69600 EGP
50 PLN594,24000 EGP
100 PLN1.188,48000 EGP
250 PLN2.971,20000 EGP
500 PLN5.942,40000 EGP
1000 PLN11.884,80000 EGP
2000 PLN23.769,60000 EGP
5000 PLN59.424,00000 EGP
10000 PLN118.848,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Polish Zloty
1 EGP0,08414 PLN
5 EGP0,42071 PLN
10 EGP0,84141 PLN
20 EGP1,68283 PLN
50 EGP4,20707 PLN
100 EGP8,41413 PLN
250 EGP21,03533 PLN
500 EGP42,07065 PLN
1000 EGP84,14130 PLN
2000 EGP168,28260 PLN
5000 EGP420,70650 PLN
10000 EGP841,41300 PLN