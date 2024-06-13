Convert PLN to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 Polish zloty to Chinese yuan rmb

2,000 pln
3,614.54 cny

zł1.000 PLN = ¥1.807 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.540.8951,373.4610.60422.849
1 EUR1.08110.84690.2690.9671,484.0911.45824.689
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.761.1441,755.2113.55129.2
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4410.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1,80727 CNY
5 PLN9,03635 CNY
10 PLN18,07270 CNY
20 PLN36,14540 CNY
50 PLN90,36350 CNY
100 PLN180,72700 CNY
250 PLN451,81750 CNY
500 PLN903,63500 CNY
1000 PLN1.807,27000 CNY
2000 PLN3.614,54000 CNY
5000 PLN9.036,35000 CNY
10000 PLN18.072,70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Polish Zloty
1 CNY0,55332 PLN
5 CNY2,76660 PLN
10 CNY5,53320 PLN
20 CNY11,06640 PLN
50 CNY27,66600 PLN
100 CNY55,33200 PLN
250 CNY138,33000 PLN
500 CNY276,66000 PLN
1000 CNY553,32000 PLN
2000 CNY1.106,64000 PLN
5000 CNY2.766,60000 PLN
10000 CNY5.533,20000 PLN