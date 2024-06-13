10 Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs

Convert PLN to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 pln
4.51 bgn

zł1.000 PLN = лв0.4512 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5450.8961,373.710.60622.842
1 EUR1.0810.84690.250.9681,483.9411.45724.675
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7331.1441,754.9713.5529.182
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4430.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0,45122 BGN
5 PLN2,25609 BGN
10 PLN4,51219 BGN
20 PLN9,02438 BGN
50 PLN22,56095 BGN
100 PLN45,12190 BGN
250 PLN112,80475 BGN
500 PLN225,60950 BGN
1000 PLN451,21900 BGN
2000 PLN902,43800 BGN
5000 PLN2.256,09500 BGN
10000 PLN4.512,19000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2,21622 PLN
5 BGN11,08110 PLN
10 BGN22,16220 PLN
20 BGN44,32440 PLN
50 BGN110,81100 PLN
100 BGN221,62200 PLN
250 BGN554,05500 PLN
500 BGN1.108,11000 PLN
1000 BGN2.216,22000 PLN
2000 BGN4.432,44000 PLN
5000 BGN11.081,10000 PLN
10000 BGN22.162,20000 PLN